Thursday, October 18, 2018
Haryana police personnel donate one day’s salary, collect Rs 2.5 crore for Kerala flood victims

All officers and ranks of the Haryana Police had contributed their one day's salary towards relief and rehabilitation of Kerala flood victims, an official statement said.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published: October 18, 2018 4:50:12 pm
The relief amount was handed over to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar by Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu, an official statement said.

The Haryana Police Thursday donated Rs 2.5 crore towards relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Kerala.

A cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar by Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu here, an official statement said.

All officers and ranks of the Haryana Police had contributed their one day’s salary towards the cause, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S S Prasad, ADGP (CID) Anil Kumar Rao and Inspector General of Police (Modernisation) HS Doon were also present on the occasion.

Kerala had suffered huge damages in the torrential rains that lashed the state in August last, claiming 493 lives and leaving a trail of destruction.

