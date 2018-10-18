Haryana police personnel donate one day’s salary, collect Rs 2.5 crore for Kerala flood victims

The relief amount was handed over to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar by Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu, an official statement said. (Representational Image) The relief amount was handed over to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar by Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu, an official statement said. (Representational Image)

The Haryana Police Thursday donated Rs 2.5 crore towards relief and rehabilitation of flood victims in Kerala.

A cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar by Director General of Police (DGP) BS Sandhu here, an official statement said.

All officers and ranks of the Haryana Police had contributed their one day’s salary towards the cause, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) S S Prasad, ADGP (CID) Anil Kumar Rao and Inspector General of Police (Modernisation) HS Doon were also present on the occasion.

Kerala had suffered huge damages in the torrential rains that lashed the state in August last, claiming 493 lives and leaving a trail of destruction.

