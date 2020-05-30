Haryana police asks banks, jewellers to ensure visitors take off masks at entry

The DGP also said that jewellers and other such establishments must install CCTV cameras if they do not already have it in place. (Representational Photo) The DGP also said that jewellers and other such establishments must install CCTV cameras if they do not already have it in place. (Representational Photo)

Haryana police has issued an advisory for jewellers, banks, gold loan companies and other establishments that engage in large cash transactions to “ensure that anybody entering their premises will have to take off mask once in front of CCTV cameras” in order to prevent crime.

Haryana’s DGP Manoj Yadava issued the advisory to all district police chiefs (commissioners of police and superintendents of police), asking them to circulate the instructions to all jewellers, banks, gold finance companies and so on. The DGP also asked district police chiefs to ensure that these instructions are pasted at the entry door of all such establishments in their respective jurisdictions.

“With the gradual opening up of the lockdown, there is a possibility of criminal elements taking advantage of the trying times by wearing face masks… If any unfortunate incident happens, the criminals can be apprehended with the help of the photograph captured in CCTV cameras,” the DGP said. However, “I advise people against carrying a large quantity of cash while going out,” he added.

He also said that jewellers and other such establishments must install CCTV cameras if they do not already have it in place.

