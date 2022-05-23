Haryana police arrest two Punjab residents for duping father of job aspirant

Haryana Police have arrested two men for allegedly duping a person of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of providing a job to his daughter at the Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Arun Bhattacharya and Rajkumar, both residents of Baltana in Zirakpur, Punjab.

“The accused cheated a Kurukshetra district resident, Parveen Kumar of Shahabad, by promising to provide his daughter the job of assistant registrar at the Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi. The complainant has alleged that the duo told him that he would have to pay Rs 7 lakh as advance and Rs 8 lakh after the work was done. They told the complainant that his daughter would get the job within a month and took Rs 7 lakh as advance money,” a police spokesperson said.

A case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. The accused were produced before a court. Further investigation in the matter was underway.