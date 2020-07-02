Haryana plans exclusive Covid emergency wings at govt hospitals

The normal emergency wing will keep working in its normal course. (Representational) The normal emergency wing will keep working in its normal course. (Representational)

To minimize the fear among patients of contracting the infection, health authorities in Haryana have planned round-the-clock ‘Covid emergency wing’ exclusively for the patients of Covid-19 at government hospitals.

Director, Haryana Health Services, Dr Sonia Trikha told The Indian Express that such an exclusive emergency wing has started functioning effectively at Panchkula’s government hospital with separate ICU and wards from Wednesday. “We have already discussed the idea with the health officers of Ambala government hospital to replicate the model there,” she said.

The health officers in Haryana observed that because of fear of getting infected by coronavirus, the patients suffering from other diseases try to avoid visiting the hospitals. To ensure that shuch patients do not suffer, the government has set up separate Covid emergency wing in block-C of the Panchkula hospital. “This Emergency wing has all facilities for the patients of coronavirus. All the functions including collection of samples and admission will be done in this separate block with the help of exclusive staffers. We will offer all facilities for the patients here so that the corona infected patients don’t have to visit other areas of the hospital,” said Trikha.

At Panchkula hospital, an ICU (intensive care unit) has already become operational for non-covid patients with all facilities recently. The Covid emergency will have a separate ICU. The health officials say they discourage the asymptomatic corona patients from seeking admission at the hospitals.

“As many as 80% of the corona patients don’t need hospitalization. For them, separate Covid Care centres have been set up. The corona emergency will be fully equipped and fully staffed to cater the needs of the rest of the 20% patients. This emergency will function at the concept of 24×7 and somebody will be there to attend the new patients all the time,” said Trikha.

She disclosed that they have even planned an evening OPD for non-Covid patients to avoid rush in the morning OPD.

