Haryana: Man stabbed to death in Panipat market, ‘honour killing’ suspected

A 23-year-old man who recently married a woman from a different caste was stabbed to death allegedly by her two brothers late on Friday night in Haryana’s Panipat.

The victim has been identified as Neeraj, 23. He was attacked by his wife Komal’s brothers in a market. The incident has been recorded on CCTV cameras.

Neeraj was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The assailants are yet to be nabbed.

“We have registered an FIR on charges of murder. Preliminary probe revealed that two men had attacked Neeraj that resulted in his death. Both are yet absconding,” one of the investigating police officers said.

According to the police, Neeraj married Komal, his neighbour, against the wishes of her family. The couple got married in November in a court.

Komal’s father and her two brothers were upset with her marriage to Neeraj as he was from a different caste. The trio had threatened Neeraj and even assaulted him in the past.

Neeraj had three siblings. His brother Jagdish said the family had lodged multiple complaints with the police fearing an attack from Komal’s brothers, but the police did not initiate any significant action.