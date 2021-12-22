Haryana: Only fully vaccinated people to be allowed into restaurants, malls, banks from New Year

Vij then said that 30 per cent of patients admitted at the hospitals in the state were from outside Haryana during the second wave of the pandemic. (File)

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in the Assembly on Wednesday that only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to visit crowded public places like restaurants, malls, banks and offices, among others, in the state from January 1, 2022. The minister made this announcement while replying to a Calling Attention Motion on the state’s preparedness to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

“The new variant of Covid-19 is a public concern and the whole world is worrying about it,” the minister said, adding that the severity and the infectivity of the Omicron variant were yet to be fully understood.

Vij then said that 30 per cent of patients admitted at the hospitals in the state were from outside Haryana during the second wave of the pandemic.

“The Haryana government built 500-bed hospitals in Panipat and Hisar. To deal with the third wave, we also have the experience of the first two waves… the third wave may not come, but still we are identifying those hospitals which can be utilised if the third wave strikes.” The health minister added that the government will soon recruit 980 doctors, besides setting up a host of medical colleges in places like Yamunanagar, Sirsa and Gurugram, among others.

Talking about the booster doses, Vij said, “Till now, no decision has been taken by the Centre regarding the booster dose.” He added that “I had sent a wireless message to all the SPs and Commissioners of Police of the State that those who are not wearing masks should be fined Rs 500 and ordered the Deputy Commissioners to conduct random checking at social gatherings and events… I also urge members of this House to motivate people to get the second dose of the vaccine in their respective constituencies. Arrangements will be made to set up camps and health teams will be sent there to ensure successful vaccination.”

Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala said, “Haryana’s total population is around 2.90 crore, for which at least 58,000 beds should be available. But there are only 20,021 beds in the state. This is the reason why several patients could not get beds in hospitals during the second wave and thus died. In November, the Centre gave a health grant of Rs 8,453 crore to 19 states. But as the Haryana government did not send any proposal to the Union government, the state was not given a penny.”

Raising the issue of the ‘poor’ condition of Meham’s civil hospital, Independent MLA Balraj Kundu said, “The civil hospital is in a shambles. Against the sanctioned strength of 11 doctors… only two to three doctors are available… Even the hospital’s building is in a dilapidated condition.”

Replying to Kundu’s charges, Vij informed the House that the government has recently sanctioned Rs 80 lakh for the hospital’s maintenance.

While talking about the Covid warriors, the minister said: “We remember the officers and employees, including doctors, paramedical staff, nurses, ambulance drivers, who died while rendering their services during the Covid-19 pandemic. A Wall of Memory has been built at the headquarters of the health department. So far, 28 people from the health department have lost their lives, out of which dependents of 27 people have been given a compensation of Rs 50 lakh. The remaining family will also be given the compensation amount soon.”

The minister added that other frontline workers, including the employees of the police and the urban local body departments, have also decided to build such walls of memory.