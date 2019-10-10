Haryana: One killed in police firing, 7 cops hurt in mob attack during raid

A seven-member team of the Punjab Police was attacked on Wednesday by nearly 100 villagers as it reached Desu Jodha village in Sirsa district, Haryana, to nab notorious drug peddler Kulwinder Singh Kinda. According to reports, Kinda’s uncle, Jagga Singh (50), was killed in retaliatory firing.

The police party, from Bathinda, was also fired at and one policeman received a bullet injury in his chest.

All seven personnel have been admitted to a private hospital in Bathinda for treatment.

Another drug peddler, Gagandeep, who was taken along by the police to point out Kinda’s location, managed to escape during the clash.

Based on Bathinda police’s complaint, the Sirsa police have now lodged an FIR against Gagandeep, Kulwinder Kinda, Jassa Singh, Teja Singh and around 50 unidentified villagers on attempt to murder charges.

A team of the Haryana police rescued them, sources said.

Arun Kumar, IG, Bathinda range, said: “The CIA (Crime Investigation Agency) branch had arrested Gagandeep Singh along with 6,000 habit-forming drugs two days ago. To trace the supply chain, they went to the Bathinda-Haryana border Wednesday morning along with Gagandeep to nab Kulwinder Singh Kinda. Gagandeep went in first with the police team following him. However, Kulwinder gathered villagers and ensured Kulwinder and Gagandeep escaped…”

Bathinda SSP, Dr Nanak Singh, told The Indian Express: “Constable Kamaljeet Singh was hit by a bullet and is in the ICU… Police fired in self-defence. Villagers fired at the police party too… The sequence of events will be revealed in the inquiry.”

Punjab Police said that the Sirsa police was looking into the death of the 50-year-old villager. He was cremated later in the evening.