Haryana on mission to be trade and investment haven: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

Haryana’s Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds industries portfolio, Wednesday said that “Haryana is on a mission to be the trade and investment haven for industry”.

Dushyant was addressing the inaugural session of FICCI Global Young Leaders Summit on Youth Icons: Inspiring New Generations.

“Haryana offers a great strategic advantage, airports, land resources, talent and opportunities to invest in the millennium city. India as a country, is looking at young leaders across the globe, working to uplift the world economy post the COVID era. The world has changed since the last nine months that has made us evolve in every vertical through digitisation, including industries. India has taken large steps and the Prime Minister’s call for Atmanirbhar Bharat is providing a boost to the economy,” Dushyant said.

“The Centre approved Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor running along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway will be the much needed rail bypass of Delhi making travel possible by train in different directions from the Millennium City. Several large and foreign companies have expressed a desire to invest in Haryana. In a constructive development, Japanese multinational electronic company, TDK Corporation owned ATL, which manufactures rechargeable lithium-ion polymer batteries, has acquired 180 acres of industrial land in Haryana which is a huge boost for the economic development in India,” Dushyant said while giving details on the investments coming into Haryana.

“Haryana’s New Industrial Policy will focus on employment generation, provide more facilities to the large industries and MSMEs to boost the investments in the state and overall industrial development. We offer seed funds to new companies and will provide funding to 100 entrepreneurs to start up their industries. India has a huge advantage of skilled and young manpower out of which 55 per cent of our population are below 40 years and if we can utilise this we can capture the globe through collaborations with countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to boost the young generation globally through technology,” Dushyant said.

