Haryana: On JJP’s poll promises, Khattar govt looks at ‘middle path’

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File) Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/File)

The two top poll promises of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a BJP ally led by Haryana’s Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, may not be easy for the state government to implement. Top sources in the government told The Indian Express that both proposals — 75 per cent reservation for Haryanvis in private establishments and Rs 5,100 monthly old age pension — prima facie appear neither legally tenable nor financially viable.

While the government is looking into the legal and financial implications of both the poll promises, made exclusively by the JJP, it seems keen on finding a “middle way” by way of which a “preference” may be given to Haryanvis in industrial establishments that are receiving grant/subsidy or any other concessions.

Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij is chairman of the panel entrusted with the responsibility to form the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) document, which has to be drafted pulling out “common promises” from the manifestos of both the JJP and the BJP. Once approved, the CMP document will act as a vision document for the BJP-JJP alliance government in Haryana for the remaining duration of their tenure.

Explained Walking a tightrope More than the feasibility, it is the willingness to implement a poll promise. Considering the way the BJP had been bending over backwards to accept JJP’s demands, the party is now exploring options so that they modify these demands a bit in a manner that it suits both. Financial experts say that the feasibility can be created. But it can only be done, if the government is willing to cut down on other financial aspects, including development expenditure, to meet their socialist promises.

“I have written to the Advocate General and Finance Department to examine these two things (old age pension and 75 per cent reservation) and asked both the offices to give their opinion. On face of it, neither of the two proposals appear feasible, in the form these are being demanded. Yet, we will wait for the final reports from both the departments and then act accordingly,” Anil Vij said.

Haryana’s Advocate General, B R Mahajan said, “The government has sent the file to me. I am examining it.”

About the 75 per cent reservation for Haryanvis in private establishments, a senior officer said that “granting a blanket reservation in jobs is not legally tenable”. “At best, a preference can be given to the state’s own population, but refusing a job to anybody just because he is an outsider will be a violation of the fundamental rights… Yet it needs to be legally examined.”

The BJP government, in its first tenure, could barely increase the monthly old age pension from Rs 1,000 in 2014 to Rs 2,000 in 2019. “The monthly pension at Rs 5,100 per month… will cost the state exchequer annually a whopping Rs 9,256.10 crore,” a senior officer said.

