Haryana offers subsidy to industries that hire locals

Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala.

Haryana government has decided to give an annual subsidy of Rs 48,000 per employee for seven years to those industries that employ local youth.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Industries & Commerce and Labour & Employment, announced this after presiding over a meeting of the top officials of his departments on Haryana Enterprises and Employment Policy-2020 (HEPP-2020), Tuesday.

Dushyant also announced that “to attract more industries in Haryana, it is proposed to give exemption in the electricity duty for 20 years under HEPP-2020. Earlier, this exemption was applicable for 10 years, only.”.

Dushyant announced that “those industries that will employ local youth would be given a subsidy of Rs 48,000 per employee per year for a period of seven years… Special measures are being taken in the direction of providing benefits to investors by giving them 100 per cent investment subsidy in lieu of SGST.”

