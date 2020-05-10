Haryana: Nurse stabbed over social distancing in Palwal

In his complaint to police, the victim, Sunil Kumar, said he was on duty in the emergency ward on Wednesday night when the group arrived at the hospital. (Representational) In his complaint to police, the victim, Sunil Kumar, said he was on duty in the emergency ward on Wednesday night when the group arrived at the hospital. (Representational)

A male nursing staff at the government hospital in Palwal was allegedly beaten up and stabbed by a group of men after they were asked to maintain social distancing outside the facility. The “seven to nine” accused also beat up two security guards who tried to rescue the nurse.

Police said the incident took place around 2 am on Thursday, when the accused had reached the hospital to treat injuries sustained during a fight with another group earlier. Police said they have arrested two of the accused and are on the lookout for the others.

In his complaint to police, the victim, Sunil Kumar, said he was on duty in the emergency ward on Wednesday night when the group arrived at the hospital. He alleged one of them was armed with a knife. “On the directions of the doctor, the nursing staff asked them to follow the rules of social distancing and to maintain the required distance. They also reassured them that they would be treated, but asked them to wait outside,” said Ishwar Singh, SHO of Palwal City police station.

He alleged: “A few seconds later, I received a call and went outside to. Those men grabbed me outside the door of the emergency ward and started beating me up. One of them also stabbed me on my arm, while the others beat me with their hands.”

