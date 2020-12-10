Haryana numbers swell at protests

Protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border, in Shambhu, Patiala. (Express photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

The ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders has seen a swift rise in participation from Haryana with those not backing the protest being dubbed as “traitors” in the state’s villages.

A farmer leader from Hisar, Suresh Koth, who is camping at Singhu border, said, “Almost 40 per cent of the total farmers at Singhu border are now from Haryana while the rest are from Punjab.”

A farmer leader from Fatehabad, Mandeep Nathwan, who is camping at Tikri border since November 26, added, “At Tikri border, the number of farmers from Haryana and Punjab is almost equal but Haryana participation is likely to surpass Punjab numbers within a week.”

However, a senior officer of Haryana Police claims that participation from Haryana is just 10 per cent, but admitted the number of agitators from Haryana has increased in past one week.

Agitators dispute the police estimates adding the numbers are much bigger.

In villages, farmers have been arranging vehicles on their own to move to the Delhi border without mobilisation by any leader.

“Those who did not go to Delhi borders in support, we called them as traitors,” said Sube Singh Samain, a khap leader from Fatehabad district.

