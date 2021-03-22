scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
Haryana not to charge tuition fee from post-graduation girl students

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
March 22, 2021 10:35:23 pm
During the recent Budget Session, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that BPL benefits will be given to all families who have an annual income of Rs 1.8 lakh. (File)

Tuition fees will not be charged from girl students pursuing post-graduation in government and government-aided colleges of Haryana, having a family annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh from all sources.

An official spokesperson said Monday that a letter has been forwarded to principals of all government and government-aided colleges in this regard. During the recent Budget Session, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that BPL benefits will be given to all families who have an annual income of Rs 1.8 lakh.

“We have decided that all families with Rs 1.8 lakh annual income will be considered as BPL family whatever property they have. They might even have a four-story house. If a family’s monthly income is less than Rs 15,000, they should be given benefits of a BPL card. Such families get benefits of Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 annually,” Khattar had stated in the Assembly.

