Haryana: Nine district police chiefs among 30 officers shifted

In a major reshuffle in police department, Haryana government Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 26 Indian Police Service and four Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers with immediate effect. Chiefs of Ambala, Sonipat, Sirsa, Hansi, Yamunanagar, Panchkula, Hisar, Kurukshetra and Narnaul are among them.

A 1996-batch IPS officer, Hanif Qureshi has been posted as Inspector General (IG), Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), Bhondsi, in place of C S Rao who will be the IG, Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban. M Ravi Kiran has been posted as IG (Admn), Police Headquarters, whereas, Saurabh Singh has been posted as IG, Security, in addition to IG, Special Task Force, Gurgaon. Rajshree Singh has been given additional charge of IG, National Highway (NH) Traffic. Satender Kumar Gupta has been posted as DIG, CID in place of Y Puran Kumar who will be the DIG, Prisons.

Nazneen Bhasin has been posted as Commandant, 4th IRB, Manesar, Gurgaon, in place of Kulvinder Singh who will be the DCP, Headquarters, Gurgaon. Bhasin will also be the Superintendent of Police (SP), Nuh. Ashok Kumar has been posted as SP, Ambala, in place of Abhishek Jorwal who will be DCP, Panchkula, in place of Rajender Kumar Meena who goes as Commandant, 1st Battalion, HAP, Ambala. Hamid Akhtar has been posted as AIG, Administration, and he will also be the SP, Sirsa. Sulochana Kumari has been given an additional charge of DCP, East Gurgaon, in place of Kuldeep Singh who goes as SP, Yamunanagar. Sangeeta Rani, Commandant, 1st IRB, Bhondsi, has been given the additional charge of SP, State Crime Branch. Manisha Chaudhary, SP, Hisar, has been posted as SP, Crime Against Women, Police Headquarters, Panchkula.

Pratiksha Godara has been posted as SP, Sonipat. Deepak Gahlawat has been posted SP, Law and Order, in place of Sumer Partap Singh, who goes as SP, HPA, Madhuban, with the additional charge of SP, NH Traffic, Karnal. Lokender Singh has been given the additional charge of DCP, Traffic, Faridabad.

