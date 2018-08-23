Haryana: Newborn dies as ambulance gets stuck in Congress rally, probe ordered

Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar held a cycle rally in Sonipat district on Wednesday. (Twitter.@INCHaryana) Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar held a cycle rally in Sonipat district on Wednesday. (Twitter.@INCHaryana)

A four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the death of a newborn baby after the ambulance carrying the child allegedly got stuck in traffic because of a cycle rally by state Congress chief Ashok Tanwar in Haryana’s Sonipat district on Wednesday.

According to ANI, relatives of the infant alleged that the ambulance, which was en-route to the hospital, was stuck in a massive traffic jam due to a cycle rally organised by Tanwar. The rally, Haryana Bachao Pariwartan Lao, was apparently led by Tanwar in Sonipat.

“Our child died en-route in the ambulance as we were stuck in the traffic jam for 45 minutes because of the Congress rally. There was no provision for oxygen in the ambulance,” the father of the infant told the news agency.

“We were referred to Sonipat and from there, to Rohtak hospital. He (infant) died on the way due to the Congress rally because we reached hospital late by one-and-half hours. We also tried meeting the chief minister but were not allowed,” a relative of the infant said.

According to a media report, the ambulance staff claimed to have pressed the siren several times on the blocked roads but in vain.

However, denying the allegations, Tanwar claimed that his party members cleared the road the moment they learnt about an ambulance being stuck in traffic. “I have a video of his father wherein he stated that the incident happened because of the hospital’s negligence. He was there (hospital) for 12 hours but did not receive any medical facilities. The family was later referred to civil hospital and then to Rohtak.”

“When our people came to know that there is an ambulance stuck in traffic, they cleared the road. The government, local administration and police should take responsibility. Also, there was no nurse, doctor or proper oxygen supply given to the child,” the Congress leader added.

Expressing grief over the incident, Tanwar said, “We are sad that an infant died. We shouldn’t do politics over it. If an FIR has to be registered, it should be against the hospital for negligence.”

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today ordered an inquiry into the death of the incident. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, “The Chief Minister has ordered an investigation by Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohtak. I have ordered the Directorate General of Health Services to file a report today after a preliminary investigation. We will take strict action in the case.”

An FIR has been registered in the case under Section 304A and 177 (Motor Vehicles Act) in a police station in Kundli. The SIT will comprise of Additional Superintendent of Police Rajiv Deswal, a station house officer and two inspecting officers.

