Haryana: New transfer category for unmarried, widowed, divorced women employees

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made this announcement while presiding over the meeting held here Friday to review the Online Transfer Policy being prepared by various departments. (File) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made this announcement while presiding over the meeting held here Friday to review the Online Transfer Policy being prepared by various departments. (File)

Unmarried, widowed or divorced women employees in Haryana will no longer be required to participate in “general transfer drive” while opting for the station of their choice under the Online Transfer policy of the state.

“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bhandan, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has given a bonanza to women employees…the women employees after their marriage will be asked to choose an option and in case of a newly married or an employee from above mentioned categories will be given the first station of their choice for a period of three years,” a government spokesperson said on Friday.

The Chief Minister made this announcement while presiding over the meeting held here Friday to review the Online Transfer Policy being prepared by various departments.

“As per the decision taken by the Chief Minister, in case of a newly married or divorced women employee, she will be given the station of her first choice for a period of three years. After that if the employee participates in the ‘Transfer Drive’, then she will be allotted first, second or third station as per her choice. Similarly, in case of 100 per cent disabled or any employee above 80 per cent locomotor disability, she will be given the first station of her choice as per the transfer policy”, the spokesperson added.

