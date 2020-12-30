Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Direct contest between BJP-JJP and Congress

A voting percentage of nearly 60 was recorded as polling remained peaceful in the elections to municipal bodies in Haryana on Sunday. (Representational)

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Election will be held today, following which the results will be declared. The polls were held to elect the mayors and members of all the wards of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, the president and members of the Municipal Council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar). There is a direct fight between the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the Congress in the polls.

Besides, bypolls for ward number 7 of the Municipal Committee, Indri (Karnal), ward number 13 of Bhuna (Fatehabad), ward number 12 of Rajound (Kaithal), ward number 14 of the Municipal Council, Fatehabad and ward number 29 of the Municipal Council, Sirsa were also held.

A voting percentage of nearly 60 was recorded as polling remained peaceful in the elections to municipal bodies in Haryana on Sunday, which were held amid tight security and adherence to the norms in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported. The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5:30 pm.

More than one lakh people out of a total 1.8 lakh voters exercised their right to choose the councillors and mayor in the first direct elections. The voting percentage recorded remained low as compared to the last MC elections held in 2013 where the voter turnout had stood at 64.01 per cent.