Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind
Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Direct contest between BJP-JJP and Congress

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 30, 2020 7:23:34 am
Rashtriya Samaj Party, RSP, Rashtriya Samaj Party local body elections, Maharashtra local body elections, indian express newsA voting percentage of nearly 60 was recorded as polling remained peaceful in the elections to municipal bodies in Haryana on Sunday. (Representational)

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Election will be held today, following which the results will be declared. The polls were held to elect the mayors and members of all the wards of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, the president and members of the Municipal Council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar). There is a direct fight between the ruling BJP-JJP combine and the Congress in the polls.

Besides, bypolls for ward number 7 of the Municipal Committee, Indri (Karnal), ward number 13 of Bhuna (Fatehabad), ward number 12 of Rajound (Kaithal), ward number 14 of the Municipal Council, Fatehabad and ward number 29 of the Municipal Council, Sirsa were also held.

A voting percentage of nearly 60 was recorded as polling remained peaceful in the elections to municipal bodies in Haryana on Sunday, which were held amid tight security and adherence to the norms in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic, PTI reported. The polling started at 8 am and continued till 5:30 pm.

More than one lakh people out of a total 1.8 lakh voters exercised their right to choose the councillors and mayor in the first direct elections. The voting percentage recorded remained low as compared to the last MC elections held in 2013 where the voter turnout had stood at 64.01 per cent.

07:23 (IST)30 Dec 2020
Welcome to our Haryana Municipal Election Results 2020 Live blog

Campaigning for Congress candidates in Sonipat for the civic polls, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had expressed confidence of a repeat of the Baroda bypoll results, which he said “will shake the foundations of the BJP-JJP government”.

He sought support for Congress mayoral candidate Nikhil Madan and party candidates contesting for the posts of councilors.

“The local body elections are an opportunity for the people of Sonepat to teach a lesson to BJP-JJP as the government completely ignored the developmental aspirations of the people of Sonepat over the last six years. People compare the record-breaking development work carried out in Sonipat during our government with what the BJP government has done. They know the difference,” Hooda said.

