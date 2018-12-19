Haryana Municipal Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in all five districts

Haryana Municipal Corporation MC Election Results 2018: The Bharatiya Janata Party is currently leading in the five municipal corporations and two municipal committees in Haryana. The elections, which were held on Sunday, saw a voter turnout of over 69 per cent. The counting of votes began this morning.

The polls for Mayor and ward councillors took place in five towns — Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Panipat and Yamunanagar apart from ward councillor polls for two Municipal committees — Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal district. Jakhal Mandi recorded 89.5 per cent, while it was 82.1 per cent in Pundri town.

In a first for the state, the mayors of the five municipal corporations will be elected directly. Earlier, the councillors used to elect the mayor. In another significant move, the Haryana Election Commission had decided to treat ‘none of the above’ or NOTA option as a “fictional candidate” in the municipal polls, making it a must for winning candidates to secure more votes than those cast for NOTA. While the Congress has extended its support to the Independent candidates, the BJP is fighting the election on its party symbol.