Haryana mulling emergency fund for farmers: Dalal

The farmers, agitating against the three central farm laws, have demanded that both the ministers resign from the cabinet. (PTI)

THE MINIMISE the borrowing of farmers from ahrtiyas (commission agents) and moneylenders, the Haryana government is considering a proposal to create an emergency fund to provide immediate financial assistance to farmers.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister J P Dalal on Monday said that for the past six years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar have pledged to make farmers financially prosperous in the Centre and State respectively. In this series, “benefits of government schemes are being given directly to farmers through digital medium”.

Dalal said several new schemes were launched benefiting 17 lakh farmer families of the state by opening the doors for economic development and turning the nationwide lockdown period into an opportunity during the pandemic.

“This year, the minimum support price (MSP) for kharif crops have been increased by 50 to 83 per cent. If we analyse this increase every year from 2017 to 2022, we can conclude that the income of farmers will be doubled by 2022 as per the PM’s goal,” he added.

Dalal said the income of farmers should not only increase from farming, but also from other areas including animal husbandry. The ‘Pashudhan Credit Card Scheme’ has been prepared on the lines of Kisan Credit Card to make Haryana a leading state in the country in per capita milk productivity. Under the Pashudhan Credit Card Scheme, cattle rearers will be given financial assistance in the form of a loan for maintenance of their livestock for which the maximum limit will be Rs 3 lakh.

He said there are about 16 lakh families in Haryana who have milch animals that are being tagged. “Geographically, Haryana is best suited to meet the daily needs of fruits, flowers, vegetables, milk, eggs and meat of about 5 crore people in and around Delhi, and the state’s farmers hold this market,” he added. He said Haryana has prepared new schemes for farmers in this direction.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd