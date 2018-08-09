Haryana moves to attach properties of Ram Rahim’s aide on the run

It has been almost a year since the violence broke out in Haryana following Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction. Thirty-three cases are still under investigation. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) It has been almost a year since the violence broke out in Haryana following Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction. Thirty-three cases are still under investigation. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

The Haryana government has initiated proceedings to attach the properties of key Dera Sacha Sauda member Aditya Insan, who has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case of conspiracy behind violence and arson committed by Dera followers in Haryana last year.

“Details regarding properties in the name of accused Aditya Insan are being obtained,” Charu Bali, the Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, told a full bench of the High Court in an affidavit on behalf of the Police, adding that a reward of Rs 5 lakh had already been announced for providing any information regarding him.

The police also informed the High Court that 240 cases had been registered in Haryana regarding the incidents of violence and arson, and chargesheets have been filed in 207 cases. It has been almost a year since the violence broke out in Haryana following Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction. Thirty-three cases are still under investigation.

“During investigation of all these cases, as many as 1,483 persons have been arrested by the SIT so far. Since some of these persons have been arrested in more than one case, the total number of arrests are 2,603,” the police told the High Court.

Two key Dera members, Gulab alias Gulabmal and Naveen alias Gobhi Ram, have been arrested since May 25, the last date of hearing. A total of 12 accused have been arrested since the date, the court was informed. 12 accused have been declared as proclaimed offenders.

Dera health institutes

The HC observed that a new committee comprising three professors of a medical institute in Rohtak would be set up for verification of professional and academic qualifications of all the doctors and para-medical staff at the medical institutions run by Dera Sacha Sauda.

The question regarding the fate of 23 Dera buildings at its Sirsa headquarters which now have been declared unauthorized by the government was also raised by the full bench on Wednesday.

