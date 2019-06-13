Haryana mosque funding: NIA arrests Gujarat man

THE NIA has arrested a man from Gujarat for his alleged involvement in funding of a Haryana mosque with LeT money. Mohammad Arif Ghulambashir Dharampuria (44) was arrested by NIA at IGI Airport in Delhi after his arrival from Dubai where he worked.

“The accused was evading his examination and arrest by hiding himself in Dubai, UAE for long. Accordingly, a Look Out Circular was issued by NIA and he was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi on 12.06.2019 on his arrival from Dubai,” an NIA statement said.

This is the fifth arrest in this case related to receiving of terror funds being sent by “Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) operatives to their associates through hawala operators to further their nefarious activities to create unrest in India”, the NIA claimed.

The Indian Express had first reported on October 15, 2018 that the FIF, a Lahore-based LeT front, had funded the construction of the mosque in Uttawar village in Palwal through Salman while he was working as an Imam.

Salman was arrested with Mohammed Salim and Sajjad Abdul Wani on September 26, 2018 for allegedly receiving terror funding from the FIF. The NIA suspected that the funding was an attempt by the LeT to build a base that could be used later for activities in India.