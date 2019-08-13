Haryana minister on Article 370: ‘BJP has done what no government could in last 71 years’

Haryana minister for Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria Monday lauded the BJP government at Centre for its decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a press conference organised in the BJP office of Panchkula, the minister said, “On the demands of the citizens of the nation, Article 370 was revoked by the ever courageous Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah. BJP has done what no previous government could, in the past 71 years. We stood true to our word and made the nation one, by delivering what was promised in our manifesto.”

He accused former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of declaring ceasefire at the border when Indian forces were about to throw the Pakistan troops out of Kashmir and choosing to go to the UN. “We have corrected what was wronged,” he added.

Kataria further said that his party will bag at least 80 out of the 90 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Haryana.

He added that the BJP has only aimed for 75 but abrogation of Article 370 and the “widespread support” the party has received makes him confident about getting at least 80 seats. When asked why not all the 90, Sanjay Bhatia, MP from Karnal, who was also present at the meeting, said, “Naram hoke baakion ka khayal rakh rahe hain (We are being soft so that other parties too get a chance).”

Kataria further said after the Centre’s move, a company has already offered to invest Rs 1,000 crore in the Kashmir UT. Anybody can now fight elections from the state. All 116 of the centre schemes will now be applicable there which will benefit the locals. “They might not like the decision now, but they will support it later”, he said.

BJP leaders further spoke about the ‘Jan Aashirvad Yatra’ which will begin on July 18 from Kalka and go around all 22 districts and 90 constituencies of the state. Chief Minister Khattar would himself be present at the inauguration of the yatra.

When asked about the purported “brides from Kashmir” remark attributed to Khattar that sparked controversy, Bhatia said that he guarantees that nothing wrong was said in Khattar’s press conference.