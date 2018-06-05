Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Haryana minister gives five-point formula to protect environment

Haryana minister gives five-point formula to protect environment

Vipul Goel urged the people to take a pledge of keeping the environment clean by using jute bags instead of plastic bags.

By: PTI | Chandigarh | Published: June 5, 2018 6:59:09 pm
Haryana Environment Minister Vipul Goel participated in a tree plantation drive on  the occasion of the World Environment Day. (Source: Twitter/@VipulGoelBJP) 
Related News

Haryana Environment Minister Vipul Goel on Tuesday gave a five-point formula to the people of the state to protect environment. Goel, who was speaking in a state-level function organised on the occasion of the World Environment Day in Panchkula, said the five-point formula included that every individual should plant at least three trees once in a year, not to honk without any reason, make use of air conditioner only when needed and use energy-efficient LED bulbs.

He also inaugurated three projects related to environment. The minister further added that if every individual would adopt this five-point formula in their lives then it would help in protecting the environment.

He urged the people to take a pledge of keeping the environment clean by using jute bags instead of plastic bags. On the occasion, he also honoured the students who won the competitions organised on the topic environment and honoured officers and officials of the department for doing a commendable job for the success of the programme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now