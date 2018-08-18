Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
‘Act of disloyalty’: Haryana minister Anil Vij targets Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in

Terming Sidhu's participation in Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony, an "anti-national" step, Anil Vij said that such an "act of disloyalty" towards India "will not be endorsed by any patriotic citizen" of the country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2018 7:40:54 pm
Navjot Singh Sidhu, Anil Vij, Imran Khan swearing-in, Pakistan PM, Imran Khan, Cricketer, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indian Express news Navjot Singh Sidhu during crossing over to Pakistan at Attari-Wagah Border. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday slammed cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending the swearing-in ceremony of Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan in Islamabad. Terming it an “anti-national” step, Vij said that such an “act of disloyalty” towards India “will not be endorsed by any patriotic citizen” of the country.

“The Union government has announced a seven-day national mourning following the death of former prime minister Vajpayee, but Sidhu preferred to join the swearing-in ceremony of Khan in Pakistan, ignoring the sentimental and grieved occasion of his country,” Vij said.

The health minister of Haryana appealed to the Punjab chief minister to take up the matter seriously and initiate “strict action” against Sidhu.

Imran Khan, who captained the cricket team of Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, had invited some of his former teammates and friends for the oath-taking ceremony. Sidhu, who wore a dark blue suit and a purple turban, was among the special guests present at the occasion, which was being held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad on Saturday.

Vij further said that Sidhu beyond doubt has friendly relations with Khan but “friendship was not bigger than the country”.

He criticised Sidhu for “enjoying Khan’s celebration” in Islamabad, while most of the leaders of the ruling, as well as opposition parties, were present in Delhi to pay their tributes to late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

