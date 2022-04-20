Haryana: Four men stuck in sewage treatment plant die in Hisar, villagers protest

Four young men lost their lives in a sewerage tank in a village of Hisar district in Haryana late evening, Tuesday. Their bodies were taken out of the 50-feet deep tank late at night after which their family members and villagers lodged strong protest against the district administration and demanded Rs 1 crore financial assistance and a government job for one family member of each of the deceased.

Hisar’s Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni has ordered a magisterial probe to inquire into the circumstances and reasons that led to the death of your young men.

The incident took place in village Budhakhera of Hisar. According to the villagers, Surender and Rahul, both contractual employees got into the tank of Sewerage Treatment Plant to repair a motor that had apparently developed a snag. As they got trapped inside the tank and didn’t come out for approximately two hours, Rajesh and Mahender also entered the tank to save them. However all four of them got trapped inside the tank.

Barwala sub divisional magistrate Rajender Kumar and DSP Rohtash Sihag also reached the spot and the villagers started gathering at the spot. Police and fire brigade officials reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation that went on till around 1 am. Finally all four were taken out of the tank but by that time they had breathed their last.

MoS Anoop Dhanak also reached the spot in the wee hours today and tried to pacify the agitated villagers who had threatened to lodge a protest and not cremate the bodies today until the government assured the deceased’s families adequate financial assistance and a government job to one of the family members of each of the four deceased.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala lashed out at BJP-JJP coalition government this morning in a tweet and demanded justice for the families of the deceased.

Villagers were yet protesting this morning and district administration was holding talks with them to convince them to perform last rites of the deceased.