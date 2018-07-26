Punjab: Man gets death for rape, murder of minor

The girl’s father, who is physically challenged, said he was satisfied by the verdict. The girl’s father, who is physically challenged, said he was satisfied by the verdict.

A court in Mansa on Wednesday sentenced a man from Haryana for rape and murder of a six-year-old girl who was his relative. The convict, Kala Ram, a resident of village Roopanwali in Haryana, had come to attend the wedding of his niece in village Aalampur Mandra of Mansa district on May 11, 2016. After the wedding, he took the six-year-old girl along with him and never returned. Next morning, the girl’s body was found from farms in the village. The autopsy confirmed rape and murder by strangulation.

Kal Ram was arrested the next day. The girl’s father, who is physically challenged, said he was satisfied by the verdict.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App