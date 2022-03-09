Haryana: Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.77 lakh-crore Budget; focus on growth, women

The Haryana government Tuesday presented a Rs 1.77 lakh-crore Budget for the financial year 2022-23 with focus on initiatives for women, thrust to governance and administrative reforms, agriculture and overall growth.

Presenting the Budget in the Vidhan Sabha, CM Manohar Lal Khattar proposed no fresh tax. He said the Budget envisions five developmental forces through the ‘Vajra Model’ for enhanced economic growth and human development, ease of living for citizens, lifting the poor and disadvantaged from all socioeconomic groups, leveraging productivity through increased adoption of technology.

“We have laid special emphasis on increasing capital infrastructure investment to boost demand, which holds a key role in speedy economic revival with a multiplier effect,” he said.