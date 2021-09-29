Haryana: Man kills wife and children by poisoning in Palwal, dies by suicide, say police

Five members of a family, including three minors, were found dead at Aurangabad village in Haryana’s Palwal district on Wednesday morning. The police said preliminary probe has found that a 33-year-old man, who is the owner of the house, allegedly gave poison to his wife, son, daughter and niece to kill them, and then allegedly died by suicide.

The police said a case of murder will be registered against the 33-year-old man, on the complaint of his father, who informed the police about the deaths. Family discord is suspected to be the reason behind the crime, said the police.

The incident took place late night Tuesday and was reported to the police around 7.30 am on Wednesday, when the complainant noted that no one had come out of the house in the morning and went to check.

A senior police official said, “preliminary probe has found that the house owner gave poison to his wife, his 11-year-old son, his 7-year-old daughter and his 9-year-old niece. After giving them poison, the man allegedly died by suicide. No suicide note has been found, however. All the bodies were found in one room. A family feud is suspected to be the reason.”

The police said after giving his family members poison, the man smothered them to ensure they had died.

The complainant has not raised suspicion of an outsider in the case. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy to Palwal civil hospital, said the police.