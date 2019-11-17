Haryana: Make climate change part of school curriculum, Deputy CM Dushyant asks Centre

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has written to the Centre urging it to introduce classes on climate change and sustainability in the school curriculum.

In a letter to Union Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Chautala said climate change has become one of the major challenges being faced by developing countries, including India, having severe impact on the health of every citizen.

Thus, classes on climate change and sustainability should be introduced throughout the country as it would act as the edifice of health,

he wrote.

He said Italy recently became the first country to make classes on climate change compulsory in schools. “Such learning and awareness should begin right from primary to higher education level so that our future generation recognise the importance of climate and sustainable development,” he wrote.

Chautala also raised concerns over the pollution situation in the NCR. He said it is high time that collective efforts be made to find sustainable solutions to the problem.

He said the root cause of climate change has been enhanced pace of unsustainable development coupled with mass consumption of fossil fuels and deforestation.

Chautala had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that cloud seeding could help combat the air pollution in Delhi-NCR. “IIT Kanpur has conceptualised a cloud seeding plan with the aim of creating artificial rains in the NCR and to bring down the severity of the air pollution.

However, the plan is at standstill due to the non-availability of technical support and aircraft from the Centre. I request your kind personal attention to take necessary action for undertaking cloud seeding in the NCR with required technical assistance immediately,” he had written.

Stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana is said to be one of the major reasons behind severe pollution levels in Delhi and its adjoining areas.