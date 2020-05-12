80 arrested in Rohtak during lockdown period: Haryana ADGP

Haryana Police in Rohtak district have nabbed 80 offenders involved in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, burglary, theft and other criminal activities between March 23 and May 3. (Representational Image) Haryana Police in Rohtak district have nabbed 80 offenders involved in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, burglary, theft and other criminal activities between March 23 and May 3. (Representational Image)

CONTINUING ITS crackdown on crime during lockdown, Haryana Police in Rohtak district have nabbed 80 such offenders involved in murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, burglary, theft and other criminal activities between March 23 and May 3.

“Police also worked out 42 cases pertaining to crime against property during the same period. Our police teams continue to keep a close eye on movements of criminals and initiated operations to nab them, besides enforcing a strict lockdown with a humane face. The crime units in Rohtak arrested 12 accused wanted in 6 murder cases and 18 accused wanted in 7 attempt to murder cases,” said ADGP Navdeep Singh Virk.

He added, “Similarly, 31 criminals have been arrested in snatching, robbery and dacoity incidents with which 14 cases have been worked out. In burglary, 18 cases have been worked out with the arrest of 13 accused. In vehicle theft, with arrest of 6 accused, 10 cases have been worked out. Police has also registered 150 FIRs under Excise Act, 18 cases under Arms Act and 13 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act during the special drive conducted in Rohtak between March 25 and May 3, 2020. Police had also recovered huge quantity of liquor, arms and narcotic substance from the possession of accused persons.”

“Haryana police is constantly tracking criminals while strictly enforcing the lockdown across the state to contain the spread of Covid-19,” Virk added

