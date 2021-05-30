Haryana: Lockdown extended till June 7; malls, shops can now remain open till 6 pm

Addressing a virtual press conference, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Covid-19 lockdown in the state has been extended till June 7. (File)

Haryana government on Sunday extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state till June 7, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while relaxing curbs on shop timings and shopping malls in the state with a restricted number of visitors.

The lockdown, which was earlier imposed till May 31, has been extended till June 7 (0500 hrs).



As per the new regulations, the shopping malls can remain open from 1000 hrs till 1800 hrs. The shops in market places have also been allowed to remain open from 0900 hrs till 1500 hrs. Currently, the shops were only allowed to remain open from 0700 hrs till noon.

“The relaxations have been announced as per the requests made by shopkeepers, vendors and businessmen,” Khattar said while addressing a virtual press conference.

However, the directions regarding the closure of schools, ITIs, Agangwadi and creches would continue till June 15 and 30, respectively.

“Shopping malls will have to follow the prescribed number of visitors and entry-exit time restrictions. As per the revised guidelines for the shopping malls, one person per area of 25 square metres would be allowed to remain present at one time. Likewise, the number of persons can vary as per the built-up area of the shopping mall. The mall owners have to develop a mobile application to keep a check on the entry and exit of people visiting the malls. Further, the mall owners have been asked to formulate certain regulations for the same and get it approved from the concerned deputy commissioners,” Khattar said.



“Directions were given to industries for continuing their operations while following the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines for the functioning of offices with 50 per cent staff strength would continue,” Khattar added.

There will be no relaxations in the number of guests/ visitors in a marriage or funeral ceremonies