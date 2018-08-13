Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Redefining ‘PerfectSelfie’ with Huawei Nova 3i
Haryana: 23 get life term for youth’s murder

There was a clash between Bisla and Gujjar groups over some old enmity in which Sandeep had died in firing in Urban Estate area here on December 30, 2012, police had said earlier.

By: PTI | Hisar | Published: August 13, 2018 8:46:18 pm
A Haryana court on Monday sentenced 23 people to life imprisonment for murdering a youth in December 2012. Additional District and Sessions Judge, Hisar, Pankaj awarded the life sentence to the 23 convicts for murdering Sandeep, hailing village Chanaut here.

There was a clash between Bisla and Gujjar groups over some old enmity in which Sandeep had died in firing in Urban Estate area here on December 30, 2012, police had said earlier.

The convicts were identified as Surender Gurjjar, Rajinder alias Deepak, Mohinder, Shamsher, Nripender, Kapil, Sheelu, Jitender, Lovekush, Mukesh, Ramavtar, Nitesh, Baljit, Sandeep, Sahil, Karan, Chaap Singh, Monu, Jaswant, Banti, Shibbu, Rakesh and Chetal.

