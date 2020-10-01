Haryana leads with most cases under Chit Fund Act

In 2019, as many as 2803 cases of kidnapping and abduction were registered in Haryana while 1,480 cases were lodged under the charges of rape. (Representational)

The police in Haryana registered the highest number of cases under the Chit Funds Act, 1982 in the country during 2019, the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

As per the report, 92 cases were registered under the Act in the country in 2019 of which 23 were from Haryana. Rajasthan reported 15 cases and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu each reported 13 cases.

A Hisar-based lawyer, Lal Bahadur Khowal says such cases have increased in Haryana during past 4-5 years. Explaining modus operandi of the accused in such cases, Khowal says they try to woo people by assuring high returns in lieu of their investments under their schemes of chit funds. “The operators of such schemes will ask their clients to make more and more people member of their schemes while offering incentives to their clients. After some time, they just vanish,” says Khowal.

The NCRB report also points out a significant increase in the cases of crime against women in Haryana in the past two years. In 2019, the police lodged 14,683 such cases while this number was 11,370 in 2017. In 2018, as many as 14,326 cases were registered in connection with the crime against women in the state.

In 2019, as many as 2803 cases of kidnapping and abduction were registered in Haryana while 1,480 cases were lodged under the charges of rape.

