Amid outrage over Ballabhgarh incident, Anil Vij says Haryana mulling law against ‘love jihad’

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that his government was working to bring a strict law to curb incidents of “love jihad”, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the state was mulling the same.

In a one-line tweet, Vij said, “A law against love jihad is being considered in Haryana”. Speaking to ANI, Vij said a law was needed to “save young girls”. “This love jihad…it is necessary to cure it, so we can save young girls. If we have to pass a law to do this, we will,” the Haryana minister said.

हरियाणा में लव जेहाद के खिलाफ कानून बनाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 1, 2020

The remarks by the Home Minister come amid outrage in the state over the killing of a 20-year-old student outside her college in Ballabhgarh by a former classmate and his accomplice. On Sunday, locals in Ballabhgarh blocked National Highway 2, demanding justice for the victim.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state was considering legal provisions so that the guilty could not escape. “Since Ballabhgarh woman killing case is being linked with ‘love jihad’, Centre as well as state govt is looking into it, and considering legal provisions so that guilty is not able to escape, and no innocent person is punished,” ANI quoted Khattar as saying.

Nikita Tomar, a third-year B.Com student, was allegedly accosted by main accused Tauseef when she was leaving Aggarwal College after finishing an exam. Tauseef and his accomplice tried to force her into a car even as Tomar resisted their efforts and was shot dead as she tried to escape from them. Both Tauseef and his accomplice have been arrested.

Tomar’s family alleged Tauseef had been pressuring her to marry him and had kidnapped her in 2018. Last week, Vij alleged that the woman’s parents were forced to take back the case registered in 2018 against the accused due to pressure from Congress leaders.

On Saturday, addressing a rally in Jaunpur for the upcoming bye-elections, Adityanath warned those waging “love jihad” to mend their ways or be prepared for their last journey — “Ram naam satya hai ki yatra nikalne waali hai”.

Citing a recent ruling of the Allahabad High Court that said “religious conversion for the sake of marriage is unacceptable”, Adityanath said, “Govt will also work to curb ‘love-jihad’, we’ll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters’ respect. If you don’t mend your ways your ‘Ram naam satya’ journey will begin.”

Love jihad is a term coined by Hindutva groups to describe inter-religious marriages, which they allege involves the conversion of the woman — either by force or guile — to marry a Muslim man. Incidentally, earlier this year, the government told the Lok Sabha that no law recognizes “Love Jihad” in the country and that the Constitution gave everyone the freedom to practice and propagate any religion.

