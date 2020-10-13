Haryana: Khattar unveils flag for MLAs vehicles

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday launched the flag to be used by the state’s MLAs on their vehicles. The CM also unveiled the portrait of ‘Lord Krishna Chariot’ and sacred Bhagvad Gita in the premises of Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The first edition of monthly magazine ‘Sadan Sandesh’ of Haryana Vidhan Sabha was also released during the event.

“It is a historic moment for Haryana Vidhan Sabha as it has witnessed three significant events today. The MLAs will use the flag on their registered vehicles. In case, the MLA does not have any vehicle registered in his/her name, the flag can be used on the private or hired vehicles. In case, the vehicle having the flag is not carrying the MLA, then the flag shall remain covered with a white cover. MLAs have to apply for the flag to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and the authorisation for use of flag by MLA will be issued by the Transport Commissioner, Haryana in the prescribed form.

Authorisation will remain valid till the completion of tenure of Haryana Vidhan Sabha or till MLAs have the membership of the State Assembly”, a state government spokesperson said.

Describing Haryana as the land of Gita, Khattar said, “Lord Krishna had delivered celestial message of Bhagvad Gita to Arjuna on the sacred land of Kurukshetra. People from Haryana and other parts of the country visit Haryana Vidhan Sabha gallery to watch proceedings during the session and presence of portrait of Lord Krishna Chariot and sacred Bhagavad Gita in the premises would certainly inspire them about glorious culture of the state.”

“With a view to spread the message of sacred Bhagvad Gita throughout the world, the present state government has been organising Gita Mahotsav of international level since the year 2016. In the same series, International Gita Mahotsav was also organised in Mauritius in February and in the United Kingdom in the month of August last year. A similar event was also scheduled to be held in Australia but had to be put off due to Covid-19 pandemic. People of Indian origin residing in foreign countries are enthusiastic about organizing Gita Mahotsav in their countries,” Khattar added.

