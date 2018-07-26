Haryana: Khattar govt likely to cut power tariff

“People have realised that if they do not pay electricity bills the state would suffer a loss which would be in fact their loss,” Khattar said. “People have realised that if they do not pay electricity bills the state would suffer a loss which would be in fact their loss,” Khattar said.

Power consumers in Haryana can look forward to relief in the shape of cut in the rates in the near future, a government statement said on Wednesday. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday indicated that the state government is likely to reduce the rates of electricity as power utilities have emerged out of losses and have entered the profit list this year. Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently promised to slash the power tariff by half if he was voted to power in Assembly elections.

While replying to a question of journalists on Wednesday, Khattar said, “People have realised that if they do not pay electricity bills the state would suffer a loss which would be in fact their loss. As many as 2,250 villages where people have paid bills are being provided 24-hour power supply, which is a record achievement,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister said under the previous governments, waving off electricity bills constituted only politics of votes. “Due to which, the power utilises went under debt. With our continuous efforts and support of people, both power nigams are in profit. The present government has implemented Mhara Gaon, Jagmag Gaon under which various villages are being supplied 24-hour power supply…We have set a trend, which no other government did,” added Khattar.

