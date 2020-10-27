Haryana: Khattar govt plans multiple foundation laying events

BJP’s Manohar Lal Khattar with JJP’s Dushyant Chautala

With an eye on the upcoming Baroda bypoll, Haryana’s BJP-JJP government will be organising multiple foundation stone laying functions across all the districts of the state on Tuesday to mark completion of one year of the state government. No such function will be held in Sonipat due to the model code of conduct being in place because of the bypoll.

“The functions will be organised on the occasion of completion of one year of the government on October 27. They will be held in all districts, except Sonipat. Apart from speeches, highlighting the achievements of the government, foundation stones/inauguration of the projects will also be carried out at district level. The concerned Deputy Commissioners may immediately contact the dignitary deputed for their districts for the same,” an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan to all the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners reads.

“All Deputy Commissioners (excluding Sonipat) are directed that proper arrangements may be made for inaugurating/laying of foundation stones in their respective districts. In this regard, a state level function is being organized at Hisar. Chief Minister and other dignitaries will address the districts by way of video link. Accordingly arrangements are being made at Hisar to ensure live streaming of all the district programmes. Similarly each district needs to have a two-way video link with State function. The venue of district function should be at the site of inauguration/laying of foundation stones,” the order adds.

While Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will be in Hisar, all the MPs, state Cabinet ministers, Ministers of State, and various MLAs each have been allocated one district each. Khattar and Dushyant are expected to inaugurate the construction work of Hisar airport’s expansion and shall attend a bhoomi-poojan ceremony there.

“All the formalities have been completed and have even received green signal from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In the expansion work of Hisar airport, the airstrip’s length has to be increased besides a new airstrip measuring 3,000 metres would also be constructed. Apart from this, Taxi-way, taxi stand, parking space of airplane, terminal and Air Traffic Control System would also be built besides boundary wall and proper fencing of the airport’s perimeter”, a government spokesperson said.

While Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta will be in Panchkula, Anil Vij in Ambala, Education Minister Kanwar Pal in Yamunanagar, MPs including Nayab Singh Saini in Kurukshetra, Sanjay Bhatia in Karnal, Ramesh Kaushik in Jind, Arvind Sharma in Rohtak, Rattal Lal Kataria in Jhajjar, Dharam Vir in Charkhi Dadri, Krishan Pal Gujjar in Faridabad and Sunita Duggal will be in Fatehabad. MoS (Sports) Sandeep Singh shall be in Panipat, Power Minister Ranjit Singh in Sirsa, Agriculture minister J P Dalal in Bhiwani, MoS (Social Justice) Om Prakash Yadav in Narnaul, Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal in Rewari, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma in Palwal, MoS (Woman and Child Development) Kamlesh Dhanda in Kaithal, and MLAs Deepak Mangla in Nuh and Rakesh Daultabad shall be in Gurgaon.

