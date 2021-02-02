Haryana khap to organise ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ tomorrow, several farm leaders to speak

One of Haryana’s prominent khaps, Kandela khap, will be organising a ‘Kisan mahapanchayat’ in Kandela village of Jind district on Wednesday (February 3). BKU president Rakesh Tikait and several other leaders of various farmer unions are slated to address the gathering. The mahapanchayat will be held in the sports stadium of Kandela village.

“Leaders of several khaps from across the state shall be joining the mahapanchayat, where farmer leaders will address them about the current situation on the three black farm legislations. Kandela khap is organising it and we expect a large gathering of farmers from across Haryana to attend this event,” said Tekram Kandela, president of Kandela khap.

Meanwhile, as the standoff between the Centre and farmer unions continues, the state government has extended suspension of mobile internet services (2G/ 3G/ 4G/ CDMA/ GPRS), SMS services (only Bulk SMS) and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of seven districts — Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar — till 5 pm Tuesday.

“This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect. Any person who will be found guilty of violation of aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions,” the order read.

A government spokesman said, “The suspension has been ordered under Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. All telecom service providers of Haryana including the head of BSNL (Haryana jurisdiction) are hereby directed to ensure compliance of this order. State government has decided to impose this suspension of internet services in order to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities.”