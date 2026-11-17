Three days after Jitender Rana alias Jackie, 32, allegedly died in police custody, his family performed his last rites on Monday, following the suspension of six policemen booked in connection with the case.
The family has also pressed for a CBI probe, citing allegations of illegal detention and custodial death against Haryana Police personnel. A murder FIR was registered against six police personnel, including CIA-2 in-charge Inspector Parveen Sharma and Head Constable Sandeep Kumar, at Karnal’s Ram Nagar police station under BNS sections 61, 103(1), 127(6), 140(3) and 3(5) dealing with “criminal conspiracy, murder, wrongful confinement for extorting a confession or information, kidnapping or abducting in order to subject a person to grievous hurt or slavery, and acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention”.
Assandh DSP Gorakh Pal said all six police personnel accused were placed under suspension. “Two policemen, Parveen Sharma and Sandeep Kumar, have been named in the FIR, while four others, including Rajender, have also been booked in the case.” The administration had accepted the family’s demands regarding the forensic exam and probe.
Virender Singh Rathore, a prominent Rajput community leader, accused police of illegally detaining Jitender, and demanded the arrest of the policemen booked in the case.