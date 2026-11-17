Three days after Jitender Rana alias Jackie, 32, allegedly died in police custody, his family performed his last rites on Monday, following the suspension of six policemen booked in connection with the case.

The family has also pressed for a CBI probe, citing allegations of illegal detention and custodial death against Haryana Police personnel. A murder FIR was registered against six police personnel, including CIA-2 in-charge Inspector Parveen Sharma and Head Constable Sandeep Kumar, at Karnal’s Ram Nagar police station under BNS sections 61, 103(1), 127(6), 140(3) and 3(5) dealing with “criminal conspiracy, murder, wrongful confinement for extorting a confession or information, kidnapping or abducting in order to subject a person to grievous hurt or slavery, and acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention”.