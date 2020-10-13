Haryana: 17 juveniles escape from observation home in Hisar; police launch manhunt

Police teams constituted to nab the escapees have sealed all the major highways in and around Hisar and checkpoints have been set up in a bid to find them. (Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi, File)

The Haryana Police has issued a statewide alert after 17 juvenile undertrials escaped from an observation home in Hisar late Monday evening. The 17 who fled included eight who were facing murder charges, three facing attempt to murder charges, and two who were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The remaining four were also lodged in the observation home for heinous crimes.

Hisar’s Superintendent of Police, Balwan Singh Rana said, “We have constituted 15 teams who are raiding suspected hideouts of the escapees. An alert has been sounded across the district and in neighbouring districts as well. We urge people not to give a lift to any stranger on the highway, and immediately inform us if they spot anyone suspicious moving on the roads or highways.”

The juvenile inmates, according to the police, escaped after injuring a security guard deployed at the main entry-exit gate of the observation home. Police officials said eight of the escapees were natives of Jhajjar district, two each from Rohtak, Hisar and Delhi and one each from Karnal, Bhiwani and Dadri districts of Haryana. The police suspect at least eight of the 17 escapees were dangerous.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances under which 17 juveniles escaped.

The Hisar Police disclosed that a team from the Juvenile Justice Board was to inspect the observation home on Tuesday. In March, there were 126 inmates in the observation home and a few were released on bail after they tested positive for Covid-19. On Monday, there were 97 inmates lodged in the home.

At the time of the incident, there were four warders on duty. All four, including Talwinder, Chanderkant, Vijender Singh and Sunil, were attacked. Talwinder and Chanderkant sustained injuries and were admitted to hospital.

Talwinder and Chanderkant told the police the inmates who escaped were lodged in barracks 2, 3 and 4. Chanderkant added that at around 6 pm on Monday, when the gates of the barracks were opened to allow inmates to have dinner, a bunch of the inmates first attacked Talwinder and then him.

He said that an inmate who failed to escape claimed their get away was pre-planned, and windowpanes of their barracks were already broken to aid them. The wooden pieces with nails fixed on it were used to attack the warders. Many of the inmates escaped bare feet. When the other two warders tried to nab the inmates, they were also beaten up.

The Hisar district administration is trying to ascertain how many security guards were on duty at the time of the incident.

