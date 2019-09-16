Haryana: Journalist booked after report on ‘rotten grain’

Journalists in Haryana’s Hisar district are up in arms after police booked a colleague of theirs last week for defamation and trespassing, almost two months after he had reported that food grains were rotting at a government warehouse in Uklana town.

The journalists met senior officers of the district administration seeking that the case be quashed, and that an FIR be lodged against officers who “prepared a fake probe report” regarding the matter.

Hisar DSP (Headquarters) Ashok Kumar said the journalists raised concerns about the FIR against their colleague Anoop Kundu. “I have assured them that no injustice will be done. We will ensure a thorough probe into the matter,” he told The Indian Express.

Police had registered a case against Kundu on the basis of a complaint filed by an official of the Haryana food civil supplies and consumer affairs department on September 8, in which he termed the news clip aired by the channel “as fake, alleging it was meant to defame the image of the department and its officials”. According to the complaint, senior officers of the department had found the wheat covered and undamaged in the warehouse.

Meanwhile, Kundu had in a letter to the Hisar deputy commissioner and superintendent of police stated that he had prepared a ground report on July 17 which was telecast by his channel on July 18. “The wheat had rotted because of rain. Even local BJP leaders had seen the rotten wheat in the warehouse. However, the officials have prepared a fake report even without recording my statement…My colleague Sajjan Kumar had submitted a complaint to the district administration on July 25 regarding threats by the department officials (after my) report but no action was taken,” the letter said.