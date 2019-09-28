HARYANA: In war for better sex ratio, inter-state raids, crackdown on cheap sex-selection kits

When the Ministry of Women and Child Development felicitated Haryana and two of its districts — Bhiwani and Mahendragarh — earlier this month for their strides in improving Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB) in the last five years, it marked a major milestone for the state struggling to stablilise its skewed sex ratio.

The big pat came on the basis of encouraging official statistics. From being ranked at the bottom in the country with a sex ratio of 857 female to 1000 male children in 2011, Haryana finally achieved its highest ever SRB of 922 (from January till July end) this year. Barring five districts, the remaining 17 districts of Haryana crossed the SRB of 900 mark by July end this year, with Yamunanagar leading with 998 followed by Jind at 996 in July, 2019.

But the figures don’t reveal the whole story. The turning point took a long time coming — over four years to be precise.

And it entailed meticulous planning and painstaking execution to shore up the state’s imbalanced sex ratio.

According to state officials, it all began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (B3P) programme from Panipat in Haryana on January 22, 2015. Soon afterwards, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) set up a separate secretariat to specifically monitor the sex ratio.

Dr Rakesh Gupta, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, who is currently monitoring the monthly progress under the programme, said, “It was a challenge for the state to demonstrate its commitment and lead the efforts in saving the girl child. The state accepted it and performed.”

From nominating District Magistrates in place of Chief Medical Officers, as the nodal officers for the programme, registration of over 700 criminal cases under PNDT and MTP Acts against people involved in sex-determination tests and illegal abortions, monitoring the criminal cases in courts leading in convictions, spending over Rs 1.7 crore on informers giving tip-offs on sex-determination tests and illegal abortions, the state government went all out to ensure the sex-ratio improves.

The B3P secretariat monitors the sex-ratio on a monthly basis. “Since May, 2015, I must have had over 50 video conferences with the concerned officers on the progress of sex-ratio. These officers include Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, District Attorneys, Civil Surgeons and Drug Control Officers of all the districts across Haryana,” Dr Gupta told The Indian Express.

“More than 2000 culprits including doctors, quacks, touts, patients and their relatives etc. involved in this unethical crime have been arrested since May 2015. Many denied bails by lower courts and Punjab and Haryana High Court and are facing trials in various courts,” said Dr G L Singhal, a nodal officer monitoring the project at the B3P secretariat.

“Haryana has undertaken several successful inter-state PNDT raids to prevent touts help women in the state from accessing sex detection facilities in bordering states. A total of 175 FIRs under PNDT Act after cross border raids in coordination with authorities of neighbouring states are under investigation. While 80 FIRs were registered in Uttar Pradesh, 42 in New Delhi, 37 in Punjab, 13 in Rajasthan and three in Uttarakhand,” Dr Singal added.

Dr Gupta elaborated: “More than 300 FIRs under the MTP Act have been registered since May 2015 in the state involving illegal abortion services including more than 200 cases of illegal sale of MTP kits by chemists. There was a time when people indulging in this nefarious crime of female foeticide used to roam around across the state with mobile sex-determination kits.

Various Chinese kits were also seized during over a 1000 raids that we conducted over the last four years. Perhaps, Haryana is the first state in the country to have successful conviction in the case of online sale of gender selection kits.”

Roping in Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates to implement another project “Jagriti”, the state government aimed to sensitise people of the state ensuring equal status to girls in the society. “UNICEF, Relaxo company and Mamta-an NGO too supported this project, Jagriti. Eight point modules were worked for over one year in 100 schools in Jhajjar and Rohtak districts and today we can proudly say that there has been a change in the mindset of not only children but also in their parents towards gender equality,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta.