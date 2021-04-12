Haryana imposes night curfew from 9 pm till 5 am, order kicks in tonight

People register for Covid vaccination at the Bar room of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh, on Sunday. (Express photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

Haryana Monday imposed night curfew across the state from 9 pm till 5 am, with effect from Monday night, to curtail rising Covid-19 cases. The orders were issued Monday evening.

According to the orders issued by the state government, “There shall be prohibition on movement of individuals for all non-essential activities between 9 pm and 5 am in the state of Haryana. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours”.

However, there are some exemptions.

According to the order, “the movement of following persons and services shall be exempt. These include 1. Those tasked with law and order/ emergencies and municipal services/ duties including Executive Magistrates, Police personnel, military/ CAPF personal in uniform, health, electricity, fire, media persons with accreditation and government machinery tasked with Covid-19 related duties (all on production of identity card). 2. Those specially issued a restricted movement Curfew pass by the officers authorised in this behalf. 3. There shall be no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

4. All vehicles/ persons in bonafide transit (inter-state/ intra-state) shall be allowed to pass, but only after verification of point of origin and destination. 5. Hospitals, chemist shops and ATM shall be allowed to remain open 24×7. 6. Pregnant women and patients for getting medical/health services. 7. Passengers going to or returning from airport or railway station or ISBT shall be exempted.”

“Any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions, as applicable,” the orders issued read.

The orders have been issued on the day when the active Covid-19 caseload in Haryana has doubled from 10,300 on April 1 to over 20,000 active cases on April 11. The state is reporting an average of over 2500 new cases in 24 hours continuously for the last few days.