Haryana IG arrested for assaulting two women; sent to judicial custody

Inspector General of Haryana Hemant Kalson was arrested by the Panchkula police on Saturday and was sent for judicial custody after two FIRs were filed against him for allegedly assaulting and abusing two women as he trespassed into their house. A video of the incident has also gone viral where the IGP in an inebriated state can be seen slapping and assaulting a woman.

Two FIRs have been filed under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 452 (House-trespass) of the IPC and Sections 323, 452, 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and 510 (Misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the IPC, respectively. While the IG has been sent on a judicial custody in the first FIR, he was given bail in the second one.

The incidents occurred at Rattpur colony of Pinjore where the IG lives.

In the first FIR, the victim has alleged that Kalson reached her house in his car with a woman and forcibly entered the house late evening. “He started beating my daughter as I was taking a bath. It was when I heard noises coming from outside I rushed to save my daughter,” reads the FIR. It further states that the woman had managed to film the incident on her phone.

As per the FIR, the victim has also alleged that Kalson bragged of having connections with the Haryana CM, and IAS Rajesh Khullar, allegedly threatening the woman “to do anything.”

In the second FIR, the complainant has alleged that it was around 9.30 pm when Kalson reached their residence. After his wife answered the door, the IG allegedly pushed his way in and started abusing her. “Hearing this I rushed to the door when he started beating me. He told me that he is the IG of police and threatened to get me shot. He was drunk and I could sense the alcohol on him,” reads the FIR. Reportedly when a neighbour tried to intervene, the accused IG abused them as well.

Another such FIR registered weeks back

Another such FIR against Kalson was filed by the Pinjore police station of Panchkula on August 2 under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC for allegedly abusing and harassing his neighbour. The FIR registered by the 40-year-old victim stated that on July 27 Kalson had reached her home in an inebriated condition in the absence of her husband and had started abusing her.

She had further alleged that such incidents have remained a common occurrence but the family had stayed quite to protect their reputation.

The incident on July 27 had reportedly happened in the presence of at least 14 witnesses and a police official as well. A PCR too had reached the colony where the two reside. An ACP-level inquiry had been initiated by the Panchkula police department in the matter, but no arrests were made.

Hemant Kalson’s controversial past

The accused IPS officer Hemant Kalson, currently posted as IG Home Guards in Panchkula has had a controversial past and was also suspended in April 2019. He was suspended by the Haryana government past year after he had fired rounds into the air in an inebriated condition while on an election duty in Tamil Nadu.

In a road rage incident which took place in 2018, Kalson was driving with a friend from Pinjore to Panchkula when an SUV had crossed his vehicle in a high speed. He allegedly had then chased the vehicle and forced the driver to stop the vehicle, only to land blows at him. He was then caught and beaten by passersby after which he had apologised.

