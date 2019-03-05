‘Whose interests do I protect,’ asks anguished Ashok Khemka after yet another transfer

After being transferred for the 52nd time in his 27-year career, senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka on Tuesday took to Twitter and questioned his frequent transfers.

“Whose interests do I protect? Yours or the people’s you claim to represent? It’s your arrogance that you will trample me under your feet. With pleasure; I have suffered repeatedly, let it be once more,” Khemka tweeted in chaste Hindi to express his anguish.

The IAS officer shot to prominence made headlines in 2012 after cancelling the mutation of a land deal between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra’s Skylight Hospitality and major real estate developer DLF.

On Sunday, the 1991-batch IAS officer faced another transfer by the Haryana government along with nine others. Khemka served in the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, headed by state minister Anil Vij, for nearly 15 months.

Khemka has now been posted as principal secretary of Science and Technology Department, a post which he held earlier. Before being transferred to the Sports and Youth Affairs Department in November 2017, Khemka held the charge of principal secretary in Social Justice and Empowerment Department. Even at that time, he had taken to Twitter after the transfer order was issued.

“So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Deja vu. But this is temporary. Will continue with renewed vigour and energy” Khemka had tweeted then.