Haryana home minister chairs meet to enact law on love jihad

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij chaired a meeting with officials of state home department to discuss the modalities for enacting such a law in the state. (File Photo)

On a day when Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that a Bill on “love jihad” will soon be introduced in the Assembly and the violators would be penalised with five-year rigorous imprisonment, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij too chaired a meeting with officials of state home department to discuss the modalities for enacting such a law in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora, Haryana’s DGP Manoj Yadava, ADGP (CID) Alok Mittal, ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk and a few other senior officers were present at the meeting.

Later in the day, Vij said, “A strict law will be enacted to control love jihad cases in Haryana. A committee shall be constituted to draft this law.”

It was the first meeting of the home department on the issue of enacting a law to deal with cases pertaining to love jihad in Haryana. A subsequent discussion on the subject will also be held with Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“With the enactment of this law, strict action will be taken against any person who is found indulging in religious conversion by pressuring, tempting someone or is involved in any kind of conspiracy or trying to do so in the name of love. Haryana will also study the laws made by other states on the same subject,” Vij said, adding that the “officers of home department and Advocate General besides various other officers concerned with the subject shall be part of the committee that will be constituted soon”.

Recently, Faridabad was rocked by an alleged love jihad case in which a 20-year-old woman, Nikita Tomar, was shot dead outside her college, allegedly by her former classmate, Tauseef. The woman’s father alleged the accused had been pressuring his daughter to marry him, “asking her to convert to Islam so they could get married, but she was not willing”.

