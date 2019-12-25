Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij: Rahul, Priyanka ‘live petrol bombs’

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday termed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as “live petrol bombs”, asking people to beware of both of them.

His comment on micro-blogging site twitter came hours after Rahul and Priyanka were stopped by the police from entering Meerut in Uttar Pradesh while they were on their way to meet family members of those killed during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the town last week. “Beware of @priyankagandhi and @Rahul Gandhi as they are live Petrol Bombs where ever they go they ignite fire and cause loss to Public Property,” Vij tweeted on Tuesday.

Taking on Vij, Haryana Congress spokesperson Ved Prakash Vidrohi said, “Vij is a non-serious person, who is habitual of passing such comments. There is no such instance where violence has spread following the visit of Rahul, Priyanka or Sonia Gandhi. In fact, the BJP and RSS have the patent for causing such incidents.”

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued Tuesday while referring to the “satyagraha” of Congressmen including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over CAA, Vij said, “I feel, the entire jamaat (assembly) of the Congress is illetrate”.

“This law has been implemented across the country after the hon’ble President signed it after Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed it. This is not a state law on which the states say whether they would implement it or not,” said Vij.

This is not the first time Vij has ridiculed his political opponents.

From likening West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to “Taadka” (mythological demon) to calling former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda “madari” (juggler), Vij has often courted controversy with this objectionable remarks.

“Hooda rajneeti ke joker hain”, “Shashi Tharoor behooda aadmi hai, shakal aur akal se veh Hindustani nahi lagte”, “Rahul Gandhi ne Surjewala ko heera samjha tha, koyla nikla”, “mahagathbandhan ek rajneetik kachra”, “Navjot Sidhu ke gale mein Pakistani jehar bhar gaya hai, jehar ka ilaaz 108 baar bharat mata ki jai bol kar hoga” — are a few earlier controversial tweets by @anilvijminister, who is always active on twitter to voice his views.

