Day after losing CID charge, Anil Vij says: ‘CM can keep any dept he wants’

A day after Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was finally stripped off the charge of the coveted Criminal Investigation Department (CID) (Intelligence wing), he told The Indian Express Thursday, “What was the need to wait for so long if this was to be done? He (Chief Minister) could have done it on Day 1 only. I had always maintained that the CM is supreme and he can keep any department he wants”.

“It is right what I said. But the most important question was of the intelligence briefing that has begun yesterday. An SP-rank officer came and briefed me yesterday. If the briefing continues, it is ok,” he added.

Vij had been perturbed and much vocal about the alleged defiant attitude of officers of the state’s Intelligence Wing, who were not “briefing” him on the intelligence inputs and were barely sending him the routine intelligence reports that are sent to all the ministers and even till the level of Deputy Commissioners across the State.

In the absence of adequate “intelligence briefing,” Vij had last week said, “Without CID, Home portfolio is just like a man without eyes, ears, and nose”.

“Let’s see, what happens today. I am expecting the briefing today in my office in Chandigarh. I have told the officers yesterday that they can brief me in Chandigarh only,” he said. “However, I was not briefed by any Intelligence officer on Thursday too.”

Vij has not taken official ministerial government accommodation and stays at his own private house in Ambala. He represents the Ambala Cantonment constituency and is a six-time BJP MLA from there.

