Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij admitted to AIIMS due to breathing difficulties

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: September 28, 2021 2:39:07 pm
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (File)

Haryana minister Anil Vij was admitted to the AIIMS here after he complained of breathing difficulties, sources said on Tuesday.

Vij, who holds the home and health portfolios in the Haryana cabinet, was admitted to a private ward of the hospital under AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria for investigations on Monday night, they said.

A team of doctors is monitoring his conditions.

“He has complaints of breathlessness, which could be part of post-Covid complications,” a doctor said.

