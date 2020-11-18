Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij asks civil surgeons to ramp up testing

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (File)

At least 30 persons have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours as another 2,562 new cases of infections were reported from across Haryana taking the cumulative number of Covid positive cases to 2,07,039 and 2,093 deaths.

In the same period, 2,142 patients recovered taking the total number of recovered patients, till date, to 1,85,403 and recovery rate to 89.55 per cent. Among the worst affected districts, Gurgaon added another 659 cases, Faridabad (606), Sonipat (105), Hisar (351), Rohtak (105) and Rewari (105).

Among the 30 patients who died in last 24 hours, seven died in Hisar, five in Fatehabad, three each in Gurgaon, Panipat, Rohtak and Rewari, two in Faridabad and one each in Sonipat, Panchkula, Kurukshetra and Jind.

The number of active Covid patients in the state reached 19,543 out of which 372 patients were in a critical condition (316 on oxygen support, 56 on ventilator support).

“We have instructed all civil surgeons to ramp up testing and take it to at least 30,000 daily. If people are voluntarily coming to get them tested, it is ok; otherwise testing camps should be held so that more and more people should be tested. We have also given instructions to our teams to conduct a checking of schools to see if the Covid-19 safety protocols are being duly followed in the schools,” Health Minister Anil Vij said Wednesday.

Currently, Haryana is testing 1,20,184 samples per million population. The case fatality rate, Wednesday, was 1.01 per cent while the Covid-positive rate reached 6.81 per cent.

